PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they have not determined if foul play was involved after a body was found in a burning vehicle in eastern New Mexico.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports firefighters discovered the body in the driver’s seat after responding to the burning vehicle on State Road 267 outside of Portales on Tuesday night.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker says authorities are talking with a person in reference to the case, but authorities are not classifying people as suspects.

Parker says authorities are still waiting for updates from the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

Authorities have not released the identity of the body.

State Fire Marshal officials say they are also waiting for test results from samples taken from the scene.

