HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Police say a former Northern Kentucky University administrator bilked the school out of thousands of dollars.

WCPO-TV reports Michelle Hall is scheduled to be sentenced later this month after she pleaded guilty to theft and forgery.

Hall was an assistant director of admission at the university, and she handled deposit checks. A police report says Hall changed 292 checks written to the university into her name, and cashed them for a total of more than $18,000.

A Campbell County grand jury indicted Hall in November on charges of theft and forgery. NKU fired Hall on Jan. 4 and she was arrested the next day.

Police caught on to Hall’s scheme after a student’s mother noticed that a check she wrote had been altered to “M R Hall.”