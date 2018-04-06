HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen fatally has shot his girlfriend’s parents during an argument.
A Miami-Dade police news release says the shooting occurred Friday morning at a Homestead trailer park.
Police say the 19-year-old man shot his 17-year-old girlfriend’s mother, 35-year-old Deborah Ramos-Arce and the mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old David Fluitt.
The release says a 911 caller said someone had been shot at the house, and both teens were there when police arrived. Officials say four children, ages 1 to 10, were in the home at the time of the shooting.
No charges were immediately reported.