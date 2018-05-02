INDIAN SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot at a vehicle just before it knocked him to the ground.

Indian Shores Police Chief Terry Hughes tells the Tampa Bay Times that 32-year-old Matthew Holm was trying to pull over two cars he thought were drag racing early Tuesday. One car pulled over, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the other car accelerated toward Holm, at which point he fired his weapon.

Hughes says Holm fired more shots as the vehicle sped away. Holm was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later arrested 42-year-old Stephen J. Weekley. He’s charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Hughes says he’s asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation “to keep everything unbiased.”

