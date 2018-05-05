Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man was electrocuted while attaching a camera to a metal pole on the roof of a house.

In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report , Ormond Beach Police officials identified the victim as 58-year-old William Spear of Mount Dora.

Police said Spear was inspecting the roof Friday and attaching the camera to the pole when the pole touched some power lines.

Spear was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Associated Press