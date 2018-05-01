JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 2-year-old boy has been critically injured in an apparent accidental shooting at his home.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sgt. Chuck Ford tells news outlets that the child was at home with one parent when the shooting happened on Monday night.

Ford said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the child to a hospital where his condition was considered life-threatening.

Few details of the shooting were available. Ford said investigators are talking to the parent and others to find out what happened. The Florida Department of Children and Families and the state attorney’s office are also investigating.