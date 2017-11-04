COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was killed when he was struck by an unmarked police car during a chase in suburban Washington.

Montgomery County police said Friday that four other suspects had also been arrested.

Local media reported that the suspects fled in a van from an armed robbery of a check-cashing business.

During a pursuit on the Beltway, police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks says one occupant exited the vehicle and was hit. He died at the scene.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, which continued into Prince George’s County.

Starks says the suspects may have been involved in previous robberies in Montgomery County. He says multiple firearms were recovered from the van.

None of the five suspects were immediately identified.