NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department says an outdoor shooting range located in a residential neighborhood will be moved next month after years of resident complaints.

People living in New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood have long argued that the police training range was inappropriate for the area. They said the sound of gunfire could frequently be heard from their homes, a park and nearby schools.

WTNH-TV reports that a police spokesman says the range will be gone by mid-June. It is being moved to a new indoor facility at a former Army Reserve Center.

