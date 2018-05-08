SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Police say they seized firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia at the site of a 17-hour standoff last week in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Somersworth Police Chief David Kretschmar said police got a search warrant to look for heroin. As they prepared to execute the warrant, they learned that someone with prior arrests for firearms violations was in the building. They also learned there was an AR-15 rifle in another unit, so they got a second search warrant, and brought in a tactical team.

Police also arrested five people in the building on charges ranging from violating probation/parole to possessing drugs.

They are still looking to question a man in connection with the standoff.