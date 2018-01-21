JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey township police say a city fire chief is charged with driving while intoxicated, so much so that he vomited and urinated on himself in the car.

Jackson Township police charged Rahway Fire Chief William Young Jr. with driving under the influence during the Nov. 11 incident. NJ.com reports Officer Michael Morizio said after he pulled Young over, he “visually observed stains on William’s sweatshirt which I recognized to be from vomiting very recently.”

The officer says he also observed that Young had urination stains on his pants. Police also say Young fell to the ground during a field sobriety test.

Young said Thursday that he would like to comment, but directed requests to his attorney. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

