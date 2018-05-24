SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department says the vehicle of a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a South Burlington woman has been found in New York.
South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said Thursday that Albany, New York, police found Leroy Headley’s vehicle parked on a city street Friday.
Headley is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Anako “Anette” Lumumba. Her body was found in her home on May 3.
Whipple said police delayed reporting the vehicle discovery so they could conduct a thorough search of the area in Albany to try to find Headley. The 36-year-old Headley’s whereabouts are unknown. Police say Headley is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.
