PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have found a psychiatric patient who they say escaped a hospital in a stolen truck.

WMUR-TV reports authorities found the 28-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in Nashua. The woman had been spotted Tuesday on surveillance cameras leaving Monadnock Community Hospital.

Police say the stolen truck was found in the parking lot of a Walmart in Amherst.

The hospital says it is reviewing security protocols.

