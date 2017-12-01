RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Eight people are under arrest after police say they found a marijuana production facility in a New Jersey office park.

The Morris County prosecutor on Thursday announced investigators seized 266 marijuana plants as well as pot that was packaged for distribution at the facility off Route 10 in Randolph Township.

The prosecutor says the estimated street value was in excess of $1 million.

Five of the eight people arrested are New York City residents. One is from California.