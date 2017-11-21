CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police performing a welfare check at a North Carolina residence discovered a man’s body.

A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were performing the welfare check on Monday when they found the body of 19-year-old Jervais Wan Ya Cain at a residence on the city’s north side. Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cain was identified as a student at Central Piedmont Community College who was studying business administration.

The Charlotte Observer reports Cain’s death was the city’s 80th homicide in 2017. In 2016, the city reported 68 homicides.