MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man who allegedly shot at a police officer been captured in Blount County.

TBI says 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Wilson was added to its “10 Most Wanted” list on Friday.

Early Saturday morning, police received information that Wilson was in a vacant home in Maryville. He was caught while trying to flee out a window.

Wilson was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. On Thursday, police say a Knoxville officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson exited and began shooting at the officer, striking the office once.

He was taken into custody Saturday by deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police and U.S. Marshals.