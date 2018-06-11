RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have found human remains in a wooded area.
News outlets cite a release from Raleigh police that says officers searching for a missing woman found the remains on Monday evening.
It’s unclear whether the remains are related to the missing woman’s case.
A death investigation is underway. Further details have not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice