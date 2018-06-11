Share story

By
The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have found human remains in a wooded area.

News outlets cite a release from Raleigh police that says officers searching for a missing woman found the remains on Monday evening.

It’s unclear whether the remains are related to the missing woman’s case.

A death investigation is underway. Further details have not been released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press