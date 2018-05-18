ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police investigating a fire at a Vermont home and the discovery of a badly burned body say they have found the homeowner’s missing van.

WCAX-TV reports officers found 52-year-old Timothy Persons’ Dodge Caravan early Thursday about five miles away from his St. Johnsbury home. Authorities say the car was parked there sometime overnight Wednesday.

Persons’ home caught fire Tuesday night, and a body was found inside the next day.

Police have yet to identify the body.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

