DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say the body of an 88-year-old woman has been found decomposed in her bed.

The property manager at Emory Square in Decatur says he hadn’t received a rent payment for Elizabeth Stewart in three months.

WSB-TV reports he went to serve an eviction notice Friday and said the door was chained.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says the manager contacted police and Stewart’s body was found inside, covered by a sheet and towel over her head. The medical examiner says the woman died of natural causes.

Police are now looking for Stewart’s nephew, who investigators believe may have covered up his aunt’s death.

Campbell says there were several candles in the home and air fresheners as though he had taken steps to hide her death.

