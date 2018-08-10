SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Police have found a child’s body during the search for an upstate New York woman’s missing 4-month-old boy.

Authorities in Schenectady say they found the body Thursday behind the house that 37-year-old Heaven Puleski recently moved into.

Her aunt, Lisa Dutcher, previously said she hasn’t seen Puleski’s son Rayen since June.

Police could not confirm if the body was Rayen’s. Authorities have not disclosed the age or gender of the child.

Police say Puleski has been “less than forthcoming” about her child’s whereabouts.

No one is in police custody and no charges have been filed as of Friday.