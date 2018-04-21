HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — State Police say they found more than 33 pounds of marijuana in a man’s car after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in western Maryland.
Authorities say a trooper pulled over a car in Washington County early Friday afternoon for speeding and tailgating.
The trooper used a drug-sniffing dog to scan the vehicle, which was searched after the dog indicated the presence of drugs.
Authorities say 22-year-old Jin Ke Mai of Brooklyn, New York was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Mai was released Saturday on $10,000 cash bond. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.