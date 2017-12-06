HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead inside a home Hot Springs.
A police news release Wednesday from Officer Joseph Williams says the three were found by officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday afternoon.
The names and ages of the three have not been released.
The release says detectives are trying to determine what happened in the home and that the bodies will be sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the causes of death.
