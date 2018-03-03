NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say two bodies have been found in a lake in Newark.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says county sheriffs went to Weequahic Park Saturday morning after receiving a call about a possible body floating in the lake there.
An unidentified woman was removed from the lake and pronounced dead. Several hours later, detectives canvassing the area saw a second body floating in another section of the lake. An unidentified man was recovered and pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office is to perform autopsies.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly says the incidents don’t appear to be related at this time.