WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Ohio say an 11-year-old girl was driving an SUV when police stopped it and arrested a young woman riding in the back seat.
Warren Law Director Greg Hicks tells WKBN-TV the woman doesn’t have a driver’s license and indicated that she thought it would be better to let the child drive.
Police stopped the vehicle Saturday night after its high-beam headlights flashed toward oncoming traffic in the dark. WKBN reports the SUV’s owner had lent the vehicle to the passenger, 19-year-old Brandy Cross, but didn’t give permission for the child to drive.
The girl was cited and released to her mother.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
Cross was jailed on charges including child endangering and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate a public defender is being appointed for the Warren woman.
___
Information from: WKBN-TV, http://www.wkbn.com