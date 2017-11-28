Share story

By
The Associated Press

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Ohio say an 11-year-old girl was driving an SUV when police stopped it and arrested a young woman riding in the back seat.

Warren Law Director Greg Hicks tells WKBN-TV the woman doesn’t have a driver’s license and indicated that she thought it would be better to let the child drive.

Police stopped the vehicle Saturday night after its high-beam headlights flashed toward oncoming traffic in the dark. WKBN reports the SUV’s owner had lent the vehicle to the passenger, 19-year-old Brandy Cross, but didn’t give permission for the child to drive.

The girl was cited and released to her mother.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Cross was jailed on charges including child endangering and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate a public defender is being appointed for the Warren woman.

___

Information from: WKBN-TV, http://www.wkbn.com

The Associated Press