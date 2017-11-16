LONDON (AP) — British police say the final death toll in the Grenfell Tower high-rise fire is 71.

London’s Metropolitan Police force say remains have been identified from 71 people killed in the June 14 blaze, including a baby who was stillborn. A total of 223 people escaped the fire.

For months police have estimated that about 80 people died in the fire, which began in a refrigerator in an apartment before racing through the 24-story building. There has been frustration among survivors at how long it has taken to identify the victims and determine the final toll.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Thursday that specialist teams “have pushed the boundaries of what was scientifically possible to identify people.”

Police say they are considering individual and corporate manslaughter charges over the fire.