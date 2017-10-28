PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman’s fiance has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man at the woman’s home.

A police spokesman says 37-year-old Shaun Williams was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death Monday of 45-year-old Drummond Jentzen at the unidentified woman’s home in north Phoenix.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the woman told police she was inside her home when she heard a gunshot and then found Jentzen injured outside before she called 911 and attempted CPR until police arrived.

According to Lewis, the woman was taken to police headquarters for further questioning after video surveillance contradicted her account.

Lewis says further investigation resulted in Williams’ arrest Friday.

He remains jailed and online court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.