BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine police and the Federal Railroad Administration are looking at setting up a drone patrol to monitor trespassers on railroad tracks.

The project, still in its infancy, involves the Brunswick Police Department. Brunswick is the current northern terminus point of Amtrak’s Downeaster service line. The Portland Press Herald reports it would be the first police department in the state to use drones to monitor potential crime.

State and federal officials say they will not be writing tickets if the camera-equipped quadcopters spot people on railroad property, as the drones will only be used for detection.

Police say they hope to have the program up and running by early summer 2018.

