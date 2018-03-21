ODENTON, Md. (AP) — Police investigating the deaths of a couple in Maryland have determined that the woman shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself.

Anne Arundel County police said in a news release Tuesday that physical evidence recovered from the scene identified the suspicious deaths of 47-year-old Veronique Crystal Jackson and 55-year-old Charles James Edward Jackson as being a murder-suicide.

The Capital Gazette reports that they were found dead in a home on Feb. 25. According to police, a resident of the home called 911 after finding the victims.