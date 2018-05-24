LAS VEGAS (AP) — A father was killed and a mother and 15-year-old son were wounded Thursday at a home where police said the teen fled before telling neighbors there had been gunfire inside.

Detectives were sorting through differing versions of what led to the gunfire about 10:30 a.m. at a home in a western Las Vegas residential neighborhood known as The Lakes, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer told reporters it appeared the teen shot his dad in the garage and shot his mother in the house, where she used another gun to return fire.

The teen left the house and was found a few blocks away by a doctor who noticed he was wounded and provided medical attention until police arrived, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The names of the people involved were not immediately made public.

The father was shot in the head, the mother was shot in the abdomen and the son was shot in the lower abdomen, Spencer said, and at least two handguns were used in the shooting.

The woman and teen were taken to University Medical Center, where police said they were expected to survive.