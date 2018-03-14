PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say they have arrested the father of a teen killed outside of his home in Philadelphia for threatening a friend of his son’s alleged killer.

Authorities say 44-year-old Salvatore DiNubile shouted “I’m going to kill you” before shoving the person into a parked car Feb. 20. No injuries were reported.

Frank Keel, a spokesman for the DiNubile family, tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the person was a friend of Brandon Olivieri. Olivieri is facing two murder charges in the shooting deaths of DiNubile’s 16-year-old son, also named Salvatore, and 16-year-old Caleer Miller.

Keel says the elder DiNubile confronted the unidentified person after he allegedly said, “Get over it, everybody dies.”

DiNubile has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com