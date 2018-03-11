CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a man and his adult son have been fatally shot at a home in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati police homicide unit says officers were sent to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after someone found the bodies of 57-year-old Michael Myatt and 30-year-old Matthew Myatt.
No suspects have been arrested.
A neighbor told WCPO-TV that she heard gunshots around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Saturday. She says she sent a message to Matthew Myatt but didn’t receive a reply.
