MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Alabama has fatally shot a woman driving a car that was dragging another officer.
Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett tells news outlets that two officers responding to a stolen vehicle call late Tuesday morning approached the car, at which point it took off, dragging one of the officers underneath. The second officer pulled a gun and fired at the driver, who died from her injuries.
The woman hasn’t been identified.
The dragged officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with protocol, and Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
Few other details have been released.