MAGNA, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb fatally shot a man Tuesday morning that they say was holding a woman hostage in his truck.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said Tuesday that the shooting occurred after 3 a.m. when the man called police and said he was holding the woman in his truck with a knife and threatened to stab her.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports police tracked him down to an area near Millcreek and chased his truck to Magna, where officers killed the man.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the identities of the man and woman involved.

