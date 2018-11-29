LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Kentucky exchanged gunfire with a man at the scene, killing him.
Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets that officers “encountered deadly force” Wednesday when they got into a confrontation with the man and “responded to defend themselves.”
Conrad said Louisville officers are trained to try to de-escalate situations if possible, but he wasn’t sure whether officers had the opportunity to do that in this situation.
Police identified the man who was killed as 35-year-old Benjamin Kennedy. Conrad said Thursday that the officers involved were Robert Mattingly and Dallas Constant, who have been reassigned to administrative duties per department policy.
Police said Kennedy opened fire on an officer and ignored orders to drop his gun.