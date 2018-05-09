PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury in Multnomah County has determined that police officers were justified in using deadly force when they fatally shot a man who burst into a Portland homeless shelter with a knife April 7.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s said the jury met over four days and made the determination Wednesday in the death of 48-year-old John Elifritz.

Authorities say Elifritz died of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he had prompted multiple 911 calls with menacing behavior earlier that day and carjacked a vehicle that he crashed outside the shelter.

Police say after he entered the shelter, seven officers and one deputy entered and ordered him to drop a knife before they fired less-lethal and then lethal rounds at Elifritz.

His family members and members of the Albina Ministerial Alliance’s Coalition for Justice and Police Reform, have questioned the police tactics, concerned that officers didn’t attempt to de-escalate the encounter.