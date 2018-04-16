HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northwestern Indiana house fire that killed a 62-year-old woman is being investigated as a possible arson.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says Brenda Poole of Hammond died at a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the fire early Saturday.
Hammond police spokesman Lt. Steve Kellogg tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the fire is being investigated as a possible arson.
He says a 36-year-old Chicago woman who was visiting Poole’s home was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns to her hands.
Fire Chief Jeff Smith says Poole, her son and the Chicago woman were rescued from the second story of the home with a ladder truck.
Smith says firefighters arrived to find the front porch area of the single-family home engulfed in flames.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com