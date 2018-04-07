FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Farmington boy was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an Arizona man.
Farmington police say a 28-year-old man was found dead on Friday evening when they responded a report that someone was passed out in public.
The man was dead when officers arrived.
Police say the 17-year-old was identified as a suspect during the investigation.
He was booked on suspicion of murder and evidence tampering.
Police haven’t released the identities of the victim and suspect.
They also haven’t provided a hometown for the victim.