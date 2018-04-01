RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the triple shooting of a family in Maryland.
The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that officers responded to the scene after neighbors called 911 with reports of shots fired.
Baltimore County police said in a news release that the woman suffered at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, and her juvenile son also suffered at least one gunshot wound. The woman’s boyfriend suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.
The three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist
Police believe at least one member of the family had been targeted. The assailant fled the scene after the shooting.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com