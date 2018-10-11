LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators will use ballistic testing to determine if a rifle carried by a burglary suspect was used in the killing of a camper at a California wilderness park.
Authorities say 42-year-old Anthony Rauda had the gun and was dressed in black when he was arrested Wednesday after a search of a rugged canyon area near Malibu.
Investigators want to determine if the gun was used in the June killing of Tristan Beaudette, who was shot in the head as he slept with his daughters in a tent at Malibu Creek State Park
Rauda is suspected in a series of burglaries over the past two years in which food was stolen. It wasn’t known Thursday if he has an attorney.
Deputy Grace Medrano says Rauda is expected to be arraigned Friday.