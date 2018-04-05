ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say someone set off a small explosive device inside a Sam’s Club store in Southern California but no one was injured.
It happened Thursday afternoon in Ontario.
Police and firefighters are at the scene. Authorities say there doesn’t appear to be any damage to the building.
Police haven’t described the type of explosive used and haven’t said whether they’ve identified a suspect.
