DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of concealing a camera in an apartment employee bathroom.

The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Roy DeWitt filed a written waiver of a formal arraignment on eight counts of invasion of privacy. On Thursday, a judge set a trial date of June 25. If convicted, DeWitt faces up to 16 years in prison.

An arrest affidavit says DeWitt hid a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that was positioned in a manner to record video for later playback. Police say eight people were recorded multiple times from about January 2017 through March 2018.

DeWitt was fired March 19 after he failed to appear for an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting.

