PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in Park City have evacuated about 100 homes near the city’s historic main street after a crate of dynamite was discovered at a home.

Captain Phil Kirk says the dynamite was discovered Monday at a home that dates back to the city’s days as a silver mining town. The explosives were discovered as construction was going on at the home.

Kirk says no one has been injured and a bomb squad is arriving at the scene.

The 100 homes sit in a densely-constructed neighborhood in the ski resort town.