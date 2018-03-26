PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in Park City have evacuated about 100 homes near the city’s historic main street after a crate of dynamite was discovered at a home.
Captain Phil Kirk says the dynamite was discovered Monday at a home that dates back to the city’s days as a silver mining town. The explosives were discovered as construction was going on at the home.
Kirk says no one has been injured and a bomb squad is arriving at the scene.
The 100 homes sit in a densely-constructed neighborhood in the ski resort town.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower