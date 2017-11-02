ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have captured an escaped inmate after they found him drinking a Gatorade while sitting outside a doctor’s office.
Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan told a news conference that 42-year-old Michael Lee Calloway was captured Thursday morning after being spotted in Biltmore Park in Asheville.
Authorities say Calloway escaped custody on Wednesday while he was at a doctor’s office for a medical appointment for what Duncan called “some sort of procedure.” Officers had removed his shackles and restraints at the doctor’s office.
Investigators say Calloway grabbed an officer’s head and tried to hit her head on the ground before fleeing.
The sheriff says as many as 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search. Calloway was originally in custody on various charges, including breaking and entering.