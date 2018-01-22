PERU, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an emergency medical technician has died after the ambulance he was riding in crashed into a car and rolled in northern Indiana.
The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday in Miami County near the community of Peru. State police say a preliminary investigation found the 26-year-old woman driving the ambulance fell asleep at the wheel before running a red light.
Police say 32-year-old EMT Mousa Chaban of Mishawaka was in the back of the ambulance and died of his injuries. Two people in the also car were injured.
The ambulance was transporting a 5-month-old patient and the child’s mother from a South Bend hospital to a hospital in Indianapolis at the time of the crash. Police say they weren’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.
