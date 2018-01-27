FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) — An elderly man has died after being hit by a bus while he attempted to cross I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police have identified the victim as James Albert Gibson of Upper Marlboro Road. Authorities say he was struck by the bus early Saturday as he was attempting to cross the highway’s southbound lanes.

Gibson, who was reported missing shortly before he was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Saturday email, state police said the vehicle involved in the fatal crash was a DC Circulator bus. They say the driver immediately pulled over and contacted police. The bus had no passengers at the time.

Three of four I-495 lanes were closed for hours after the fatal crash.