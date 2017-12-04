RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her vehicle and attempted to flee officers on a kid’s scooter.

The Gazette-Journal reports that Sparks police on Saturday went to a call for a wrong way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley’s vehicle on a hill next to Pyramid Highway. Officers said Bewley was erratic and danced on top of her vehicle before attempting to get away on a kid’s scooter.

Police detained Bewley and took her to a hospital before she was booked into the Washoe County jail.

She was arrested on suspicion of second drug-related DUI, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking MDMA, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and destruction of property.

