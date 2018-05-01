PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken man drove his car through the front of a convenience store in Florida and then fled on foot.

News outlets cite an arrest affidavit that says 23-year-old Melvin Eugene Venable drove a PT cruiser into the gas station store early Tuesday, injuring a 34-year-old customer who was cut in the face by shattered glass.

Officers who caught him said he was sweating profusely, smelled of alcohol and didn’t know where he was.

He was medically cleared at a hospital and registered a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, two hours after the crash. He’s charged with DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.