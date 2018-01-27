WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she hit a police cruiser in Connecticut.

Police say a West Haven officer was standing near his patrol vehicle Friday evening while performing a traffic stop when a car struck his cruiser. Police say the officer suffered minor injuries when the impact of the crash caused pushed the patrol car into him. The officer was able to avoid further injuries by jumping out of the way.

Police identified the driver of the car as 39-year-old Deonna White. She has been charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stay in an established lane. Public records did not list a phone number for White and it wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether she has an attorney.