QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a car rental shop in Massachusetts, injuring one person inside the store.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday when a 53-year-old man drove his pickup truck into a Hertz building in Quincy.

Stanley Vozzella, a mechanic who works next door to the building, tells WCVB-TV the crash sounded like a bomb went off.

Quincy Police say a customer inside the store has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A spokesperson for Brewster Ambulance says four more people were treated at the scene.

The driver has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating to endanger and speeding.