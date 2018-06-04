QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a car rental shop in Massachusetts, injuring one person inside the store.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday when a 53-year-old man drove his pickup truck into a Hertz building in Quincy.
Stanley Vozzella, a mechanic who works next door to the building, tells WCVB-TV the crash sounded like a bomb went off.
Quincy Police say a customer inside the store has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A spokesperson for Brewster Ambulance says four more people were treated at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake VIEW
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
The driver has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating to endanger and speeding.