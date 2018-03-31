POINTE AUX CHENES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a drunk driver injured five teenage anglers.
Trooper Jesse LaGrange says the boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were fishing near the shoulder of a long Terrebonne Parish road when a 2003 Ford F-150 hit them Friday evening.
He says in a news release that three were flown to New Orleans with moderate to severe injuries, and two had minor injuries.
LaGrange says a breath test showed 45-year-old Jan Breaux of Raceland had more than the legal limit of alcohol in her blood, and she was arrested on charges of vehicular negligent injuring, careless driving and third-offense DWI.
Vehicular injury refers to injuring someone by driving while impaired.
Online jail information shows bond was denied. It wasn’t clear whether Breaux has an attorney.