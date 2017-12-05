ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in an upstate New York college town say a combination of drugs and alcohol caused the death of a Long Island freshman found unconscious at a fraternity.
Police tell The Daily Star of Oneonta that 18-year-old Daniel William Michaels died of cardiac arrest after being brought to a hospital in a private vehicle early Saturday.
Michaels was studying business economics at the State University of New York at Oneonta.
Police say he was found unconscious on a couch in the off-campus home of Alpha Pi, a fraternity that’s not recognized by the college. The newspaper reports he was a new pledge.
Authorities say a small amount of alcohol was found in his system. The amount of drugs detected won’t be available until a full toxicology report is completed.
Information from: The Daily Star, http://www.thedailystar.com